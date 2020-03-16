Nova Scotia announces 2 new presumptive cases of COVID-19

The Nova Scotia government has announced two new presumptive cases of COVID-19, both in the Halifax area, bringing the provincial total of presumptive cases to five.

Premier Stephen McNeil and the province's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Robert Strang, will be providing a briefing on the latest information at 3 p.m. today. CBC will be livestreaming the update.

Strang said in a news release that the latest cases are a man and a woman in their 50s who were in close contact with people who had recently been outside of the country. The man and woman are now at home in self-isolation. Two other people who live with them are also in self-isolation.

This comes a day after Nova Scotia reported its first presumptive cases of COVID-19 and McNeil announced schools and daycares in the province will close for two weeks following March Break.

Presumptive cases are individuals who have tested positive, but still await confirmation with the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg.

The province has conducted 676 tests so far and all but five have been negative. The province is publishing the latest numbers on its website.

Many other provinces have also announced the extended closure of schools. Quebec, which has 41 confirmed cases, has also ordered the closure of bars, clubs, gyms and movie theatres.

As of 12:30 p.m. AT today, there were 375 presumptive and confirmed cases across the country. Nearly half are in Ontario.

Canada's chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, has urged Canadians to "act now and act together." Experts are warning widespread community transmission is likely underway in many parts of the country.

Community transmission is the spread of an illness with no known link to travel or previously confirmed cases and can signal a growing number of cases going unreported.