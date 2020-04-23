After holiday break, COVID-19 case reporting to resume Monday in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia's Department of Health and Wellness is taking a break from reporting COVID-19 case numbers until after the holiday weekend, except in "unusual circumstances."

Daily case reporting will resume on Dec. 28, at which time the province will also provide a reporting schedule for the upcoming holiday weekend.

Nova Scotia Health is still reporting potential exposure notices over the holidays, with multiple notifications coming Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Potential exposure locations include various retail and grocery locations throughout Halifax and Dartmouth last week, as well as three Air Canada Flights on Dec. 23.

COVID-19 testing is also available at some sites across the province over the holidays. A full list of assessment centres can be found on Nova Scotia Health's website.

The last day of reported cases in Nova Scotia was Dec. 24, with seven new cases of the coronavirus, including an employee at an assisted-living facility in Dartmouth.

Some staff and residents were tested and all test results were negative, according to a news release on Shannex's website.

They will continue to self-isolate, and will be retested on Dec. 31.

Cases in the Atlantic provinces

The latest numbers from the Atlantic provinces are:

P.E.I. reported three new cases on Thursday. The province has five active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases Thursday. The province has 21 active cases and one person in hospital.

New Brunswick reported two new cases Saturday and has 38 active cases. One person is hospitalized in the ICU.

