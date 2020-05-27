1 new case of COVID-19 reported as N.S. prepares to reopen economy

Nova Scotia reported one new case of COVID-19 Wednesday and said the premier will update the public on plans to reopen the economy at an afternoon press conference.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, will speak at 3 p.m. CBC will have a live stream of the briefing.

The new case was identified Tuesday among 533 tests and no deaths. The province said the Northwood long-term care home Halifax has four staff and 12 residents with active cases of COVID-19; that's one more patient than Tuesday.

A total of 59 Nova Scotians have died of COVID-19, including 52 at Northwood.

Seven individuals are currently in hospital, three of them in intensive care.

The province said anyone showing the following symptoms should call 811 for further assessment: