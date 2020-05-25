One new case of COVID-19 found in Nova Scotia, no new deaths

Nova Scotia has one new case of COVID-19, and no new deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Nova Scotia to 1,051, with 974 of those people having recovered.

The microbiology lab at the QEII Health Sciences Centre did 489 tests on Sunday.

The majority of the remaining 19 active cases in the province are related to Northwood long-term care facility in Halifax, where 12 residents and four staff have active cases.

Three people are in the ICU, with three others in hospital but not in ICU.

Testing in six out of the past seven days has revealed just one new case each day. The exception was Friday, when the province discovered two new cases.

The daily case numbers for Monday, May 25, as distributed by Nova Scotia Health Authority region. (Nova Scotia Health Authority)

There have been 58 deaths so far in the province since the beginning of the pandemic, with 52 of them at Northwood. As of today, there are no longer any remaining COVID-19 cases among residents or staff at long-term care facilities outside of Northwood.

There is no daily briefing on Monday, however Premier Stephen McNeil and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang are expected to deliver another briefing on Tuesday.

COVID-19 symptom list expands

The province expanded the list of COVID-19 symptoms last week. People with one or more of the following updated list of symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

