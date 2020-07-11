COVID-19 cancels popular science fiction convention

COVID-19 has cancelled the largest science fiction convention in Atlantic Canada.

On Friday, organizers of Hal-Con said the event will not be happening this year. In the past, it has brought out upwards of 15,000 people to take part in panels, workshops, gaming events, cosplay and celebrity appearances.

"We are so proud of the work that Nova Scotians have done to flatten the curve and help stop the spread of COVID-19. Like many of you, we feel hopeful about the next few months. But we know that hoping isn't enough," Hal-Con's board of directors said in a statement.

"We also have to help by keeping our attendees and our communities safe, and that means — after consultation with our venue — choosing not to bring thousands of people together in close contact this year."

Organizers said the silver lining to this year's event being cancelled now is more time to plan for next year. They said they already have guests lined up for the event scheduled from Oct. 22-24, 2021.

MORE TOP STORIES