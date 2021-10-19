Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia

Houston, Strang to hold COVID-19 briefing at 11 a.m.

Nova Scotia premier and chief medical officer of health will provide a COVID-19 update this morning.

Briefing comes one day after 3 schools were closed due to COVID-19 cases

CBC News ·

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang and Alyson Lamb, the executive director of the provincial health authority's western zone, are scheduled to hold a briefing on COVID-19 today at 11 a.m.

The briefing will be live streamed here.

The update comes one day after the province announced the closure of three schools due to COVID-19 cases.

Nova Scotia reported 72 new cases on Monday, including those identified over the weekend.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now