Houston, Strang to hold COVID-19 briefing at 11 a.m.

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang and Alyson Lamb, the executive director of the provincial health authority's western zone, are scheduled to hold a briefing on COVID-19 today at 11 a.m.

The briefing will be live streamed here.

The update comes one day after the province announced the closure of three schools due to COVID-19 cases.

Nova Scotia reported 72 new cases on Monday, including those identified over the weekend.

MORE TOP STORIES