Nova Scotia to expand eligibility for COVID-19 booster shot by end of month

Nova Scotia will begin offering booster shots to selected groups of people by the end of the month.

Those who will be eligible include:

anyone who is 80 or older, followed by those 70 to 79.

adult front-line health-care workers who were double-vaccinated with an interval of less than 28 days between doses.

people who received two doses of the Vaxzevria (from Oxford-AstraZeneca) vaccine or one dose of Janssen vaccine.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang said eligible health-care workers will receive first priority, then those 80 and up, followed by those in their 70s.

People will not be eligible for a booster until six months have passed since their second dose.

The province is also following the recommendations of the National Advisory Committee on Immunization, which advises people to wait eight weeks between first and second doses for optimal protection. Nova Scotians can schedule their second dose as early as 28 days after the first dose, but are advised to wait for eight weeks.

Nova Scotia has already begun offering booster doses to people who are immunocompromised and those living in long-term care.

Vaccines for kids aged five to 11

Strang said if Health Canada approves a vaccine for kids aged five to 11 — which is expected to happen by the end of November — he anticipates doses will begin to be administered in early December.

There are about 65,000 children in that age group in the province.

The vaccines will be delivered to kids through pharmacies.

New clusters of cases

Nova Scotia reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. On Thursday, 50 new cases were reported.

Twenty-one of the new cases reported Friday are in the central zone, 11 are in the western zone and eight are in the northern zone.

Nine people are in hospital, including one who is in intensive care.

As of Friday's update, 78.9 per cent of Nova Scotians had been double-vaccinated.

Strang said the increase in cases in the northern and western zones is related to a gathering of faith groups at a multi-day event, and that there is spread within the participating faith groups.

Another cluster of cases in the central zone is related to a separate faith gathering and largely involves children who were too young to be vaccinated.

"Public Health is watching this very carefully and I am optimistic that, as before, that our overall high vaccination coverage rates will limit any spread into broader community," Strang said.

MORE TOP STORIES