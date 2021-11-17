Houston, Strang to hold COVID-19 briefing this afternoon

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang will hold a COVID-19 briefing today at 1 p.m.

The briefing will be live streamed here.

The update comes as the province continues to grapple with community spread of the virus and an outbreak at the East Cumberland Lodge long-term care home. The facility in Pugwash, N.S., has seen 29 residents and 10 staff members test positive. Two residents have died.

The outbreak at the home, as well recent transmission at workplaces and religious gatherings, are linked to a large religious gathering that took place in late October.

The province reported 253 active cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and 79.6 per cent of Nova Scotians have received two doses of vaccines.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 34 new cases on Tuesday. The province has 516 active cases, with 22 people in hospital, including 14 in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one death and two new cases on Monday. It has 31 active cases.

Prince Edward Island reported no new cases on Tuesday. The province has eight active cases.

MORE TOP STORIES