Houston, Strang to hold COVID-19 briefing this morning

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang will hold a briefing on COVID-19 at 11 a.m.

The update will be live streamed here.

While some provinces have already opened bookings for vaccination of children aged five to 11, Nova Scotia has not yet done so. Health Canada approved Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine for kids in that age range on Friday.

The province has previously announced that vaccines for children will be delivered through pharmacies.

Nova Scotia reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The province now has 184 active cases.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported one new death and 75 new cases Tuesday. The province has 665 active cases, with 45 people in hospital, including 18 in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported three new cases over the weekend. It has 12 active cases, the lowest since August.

Prince Edward Island reported seven new cases Tuesday. The province has 28 active cases.

