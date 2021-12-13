Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia

Premier and Dr. Robert Strang to hold COVID-19 briefing Monday

Premier Tim Houston and Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Robert Strang, will hold a news conference Monday afternoon as an outbreak continues at St. Francis Xavier University.

N.S. announced more than 100 cases per day the last 3 days in a row

CBC News ·
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston and Chief Medical Officer of Health Robert Strang speak during a COVID-19 briefing on Nov. 17, 2021. (Communications Nova Scotia)

Premier Tim Houston and Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Robert Strang, will hold a news conference Monday afternoon as an outbreak continues to drive up COVID-19 numbers in Antigonish, N.S. 

The news conference will be live streamed here at 3 p.m.

It comes as Nova Scotia reported more than 100 cases per day the last three days in a row. COVID-19 positive cases haven't been this high since May, during the third wave of the pandemic.

The recent rise in cases is due to an outbreak at St. Francis Xavier University following events related to the annual X-Ring ceremony at locations both on an off campus. On Saturday the university's president, Andy Harkin, apologized for the school's role in the outbreak

Harkin also said in a statement to the community late Sunday that he is among those infected. 

St. FX announced it has cancelled all in-person exams after Nova Scotia changed its COVID-19 isolation policy amid an ongoing outbreak in the area.

Strang said Friday that given the increase in cases and the high number of recent exposuresall close contacts of positive cases must now isolate until they receive a negative PCR test, regardless of vaccination status.

Previously, people who were fully vaccinated didn't have to isolate if they were exposed.

Testing is available to people experiencing symptoms, those who are asymptomatic, people who have been at an exposure site or are a close contact of a positive case.

The Antigonish COVID-19 Testing Centre is open on Monday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for asymptomatic community members. 

Vaccination clinics

Nova Scotia Health is also offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the following locations for anyone aged five to 12 who is receiving their first or second dose:

  • Cape Breton University at 1250 Grand Lake Rd. in Sydney on Monday, Dec. 13 to Wednesday, Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • St. FX University, Keating Centre Conference Room at 1100 Convocation Blvd. in Antigonish on Thursday, Dec. 16 and Friday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Parents are asked to bring their child's health card and a piece of identification if they have it.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now