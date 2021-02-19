Premier, chief medical officer of health to hold COVID-19 briefing at 2 p.m.
Nova Scotia had 13 active cases as of Thursday
Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, are scheduled to provide a COVID-19 update at 2 p.m.
The briefing will be live streamed here.
Nova Scotia reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the province's active total to 13.
Community testing
Rapid testing will be available at the following locations and times:
- Friday, Feb. 19 at Paul O'Regan Hall at the Halifax Central Library from 12:30-7:30 p.m.
- Friday, Feb. 19 at the Lion's Community Hall at 39 Lions Ave., in St. Peter's from noon-6:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 20 at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre at 606 Reeves St., from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Public Health's mobile units will also be in Sheet Harbour for asymptomatic testing on Friday, Feb. 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sheet Harbour Legion. This is open for both drop-in testing and pre-booked appointments.
Atlantic Canada case numbers
-
New Brunswick reported four new cases on Thursday. There are 111 known active cases.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador reported 48 new cases Thursday, bringing the province to 380 known active cases.
- P.E.I. reported one new case on Thursday. There are now two active cases on the Island.