Premier, chief medical officer of health to hold COVID-19 briefing at 2 p.m.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, are scheduled to provide a COVID-19 update at 2 p.m.

The briefing will be live streamed here.

Nova Scotia reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the province's active total to 13.

Community testing

Rapid testing will be available at the following locations and times:

Friday, Feb. 19 at Paul O'Regan Hall at the Halifax Central Library from 12:30-7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 19 at the Lion's Community Hall at 39 Lions Ave., in St. Peter's from noon-6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 20 at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre at 606 Reeves St., from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Public Health's mobile units will also be in Sheet Harbour for asymptomatic testing on Friday, Feb. 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sheet Harbour Legion. This is open for both drop-in testing and pre-booked appointments.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported four new cases on Thursday. There are 111 known active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 48 new cases Thursday, bringing the province to 380 known active cases.

P.E.I. reported one new case on Thursday. There are now two active cases on the Island.

MORE TOP STORIES