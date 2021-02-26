Rankin, Strang to hold COVID-19 briefing this afternoon
Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, are scheduled to hold a COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m. Friday.
Briefing will be live streamed beginning at 1 p.m.
The update will be live streamed here.
The update comes as eight new cases were reported Thursday — the highest figure the province has seen in more than six weeks. There were eight new cases reported on Jan. 13.
Atlantic Canada case numbers
- New Brunswick reported one new case Thursday, for a total of 49 known active cases. The province had two people in hospital related to COVID-19, one in intensive care.
- Newfoundland and Labrador reported 10 new cases on Thursday. The province also reported 20 new recoveries, leaving the number of known active cases at 335.
- P.E.I. reported a "cluster" of three new cases on Thursday, all under investigation by public health, making for six known active cases on the Island.
