Nova Scotia·New

Rankin, Strang to hold COVID-19 briefing this afternoon

Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, are scheduled to hold a COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m. Friday.

Briefing will be live streamed beginning at 1 p.m.

CBC News ·
Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang will give a COVID-19 briefing on Friday afternoon beginning at 1 p.m. (Shaina Luck/CBC)

The update comes as eight new cases were reported Thursday — the highest figure the province has seen in more than six weeks. There were eight new cases reported on Jan. 13.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

  • New Brunswick reported one new case Thursday, for a total of 49 known active cases. The province had two people in hospital related to COVID-19, one in intensive care.
  • Newfoundland and Labrador reported 10 new cases on Thursday. The province also reported 20 new recoveries, leaving the number of known active cases at 335.
  • P.E.I. reported a "cluster" of three new cases on Thursday, all under investigation by public health, making for six known active cases on the Island.
