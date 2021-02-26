Rankin, Strang to hold COVID-19 briefing this afternoon

Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, are scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 on Friday at 1 p.m.

The update will be live streamed here.

The update comes as eight new cases were reported Thursday — the highest figure the province has seen in more than six weeks. There were eight new cases reported on Jan. 13.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported one new case Thursday, for a total of 49 known active cases. The province had two people in hospital related to COVID-19, one in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 10 new cases on Thursday. The province also reported 20 new recoveries, leaving the number of known active cases at 335.

P.E.I. reported a "cluster" of three new cases on Thursday, all under investigation by public health, making for six known active cases on the Island.

