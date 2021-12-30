Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia·New

Houston, Strang to hold COVID-19 briefing this afternoon

Premier Tim Houston and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang will hold a COVID-19 briefing today at 2 p.m.

Update will be live streamed beginning at 2 p.m.

CBC News ·
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang speak during a COVID-19 briefing in November. (Communications Nova Scotia)

Premier Tim Houston and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang will hold a COVID-19 briefing this afternoon.

The update will be live streamed beginning at 2 p.m.

Nova Scotia reported 586 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, and nine new hospitalizations since the last update on Friday. Twenty-four people are in hospital with the virus, including three in intensive care.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

  • New Brunswick reported 486 new cases Wednesday and one new death. There are 43 people in hospital, including 17 in intensive care.
  • Newfoundland and Labrador reported 312 new cases Wednesday. There are now 1,111 active cases in the province. No one is in hospital.
  • Prince Edward Island reported 129 new cases Wednesday, with one person in hospital. The province said it's also limiting COVID-19 testing to symptomatic individuals, close contacts and those who have preliminarily tested positive with a rapid test or at a point of entry. 

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

now