Houston, Strang to hold COVID-19 briefing this afternoon
Premier Tim Houston and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang will hold a COVID-19 briefing today at 2 p.m.
Update will be live streamed beginning at 2 p.m.
Nova Scotia reported 586 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, and nine new hospitalizations since the last update on Friday. Twenty-four people are in hospital with the virus, including three in intensive care.
Atlantic Canada case numbers
- New Brunswick reported 486 new cases Wednesday and one new death. There are 43 people in hospital, including 17 in intensive care.
- Newfoundland and Labrador reported 312 new cases Wednesday. There are now 1,111 active cases in the province. No one is in hospital.
- Prince Edward Island reported 129 new cases Wednesday, with one person in hospital. The province said it's also limiting COVID-19 testing to symptomatic individuals, close contacts and those who have preliminarily tested positive with a rapid test or at a point of entry.
