Houston, Strang to hold COVID-19 briefing this afternoon

Premier Tim Houston and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang will hold a COVID-19 briefing this afternoon.

The update will be live streamed beginning at 2 p.m.

Nova Scotia reported 586 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, and nine new hospitalizations since the last update on Friday. Twenty-four people are in hospital with the virus, including three in intensive care.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 486 new cases Wednesday and one new death. There are 43 people in hospital, including 17 in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 312 new cases Wednesday. There are now 1,111 active cases in the province. No one is in hospital.

Prince Edward Island reported 129 new cases Wednesday, with one person in hospital. The province said it's also limiting COVID-19 testing to symptomatic individuals, close contacts and those who have preliminarily tested positive with a rapid test or at a point of entry.

MORE TOP STORIES