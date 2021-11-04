Nova Scotia readies second COVID booster for priority populations

Nova Scotia Health Minister Michelle Thompson says officials in her department are almost ready for the rollout of another COVID-19 booster dose to some members of the population.

On Tuesday, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommended the "rapid deployment" of a second booster dose for people aged 80 or older and those living in congregate settings and long-term care homes. Thompson said her department was anticipating the measure.

"You can expect to hear the plan more by the end of the week, first of next week," Thompson told reporters at Province House.

The minister said she expects delivery of the booster to go smoothly using the methods and resources that were established for the rollout of previous COVID-19 vaccines.

"Given the population, I think actually we will be able to deliver that method through pharmacies," said Thompson.

"That is a good link, particularly for our seniors in our communities and it's very accessible in really all of the communities in Nova Scotia."

The committee also said regions could consider giving a second booster dose to people in the 70-79 age group. Thompson said her department would turn its attention to that demographic after the people in the initial priority groups have their shots.

