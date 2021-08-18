N.S. back-to-school plan to be released Monday

Premier-designate Tim Houston and Nova Scotia Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang will release the province's back-to-school plan on Monday.

Houston and Strang will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. that day to release the information as well as provide an update on Phase 5 of the province's reopening plan. Premier Iain Rankin has also been invited to attend.

The first day of school for students is Sept. 7, although teachers and administrators return before that.

On Friday the government signed off on extending the provincial state of emergency for another two weeks. As of Sunday, it will be extended to Sept. 5.

Houston and his team, meanwhile, which won 31 seats in Tuesday's provincial election, are preparing to transition into government. The new provincial cabinet will be sworn in on Aug. 31 in Halifax.

