Dr. Strang to give COVID-19 update today at 2 p.m.

Dr. Robert Strang, the chief medical officer of health for Nova Scotia, will hold a news conference today at 2 p.m.

CBC Nova Scotia will live stream the conference here.

Strang, along with the premier, was regularly holding briefings on COVID-19 throughout the pandemic, but they have not been routinely held since the provincial election was called on July 17.

Nova Scotia currently has 11 active cases of COVID-19, and one person is in hospital with the virus.

As of Wednesday, 76.3 per cent of the province's population has received one dose of vaccine, and 64.8 per cent has received two doses.

Nova Scotia is in Phase 4 of its five-phase reopening plan. Phase 5, which is estimated to begin in September and which would see easing of public health restrictions, is contingent upon 75 per cent of the population receiving two doses of vaccine.

