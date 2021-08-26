N.S. reports 1 new case of COVID-19

Nova Scotia reported one new case of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the number of active cases to 50.

The case is in the central health zone and is under investigation.

No one is currently in hospital with COVID-19.

Labs in the province processed 3,739 COVID-19 tests on Wednesday.

As of Thursday's update, 77.6 per cent of Nova Scotians had received at least one dose, and 70.2 had received both doses.

Community transmission in Moncton

Public Health in New Brunswick confirmed Thursday that 14 recent cases in that province are the result of community transmission.

Thirteen of those cases are in the Moncton area. The other is in the Fredericton area.

Dr. Cristin Muecke, the deputy chief medical officer of health in New Brunswick, said Public Health has not been able to determine where those people got infected.

She urged people to wear a mask in indoor public spaces, even though the province has already lifted its mask mandate.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported eight new COVID-19 cases Thursday. The province has 157 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported two new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. It has 13 active cases.

Prince Edward Island reported one new case Tuesday. The province has six active cases.

