Form now available for travellers to Nova Scotia from outside Atlantic Canada

The self-declaration form travellers from outside Atlantic Canada must fill out before entering Nova Scotia is now available on the government's website.

Premier Stephen McNeil announced the requirement Monday in response to what he said were concerns the government was hearing about people travelling to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic provinces without self-isolating.

Four new cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. have been tied to a man on a student visa who flew to Toronto from the United States and then flew to Halifax. He did not self-isolate for the required 14 days upon entering Nova Scotia. He was then turned away from the P.E.I. border because he hadn't filled out the necessary paperwork for entry required by the province.

On Tuesday, P.E.I. Premier Dennis King called for better communication between officials with the Canada Border Services Agency and the provinces.

Nova Scotia's form requires the names of the people in a travel party, information about where they live, where they're arriving from, how long they'll be in the province, details about where they will be self-isolating and a phone number where they can be reached 24 hours a day.

McNeil said on Monday that Public Health would use 811 to help contact people each day to check to see if they're self-isolating. If three calls go unanswered, police will be dispatched to do an in-person check.

The form makes the self isolation requirements clear and also notes that violating the rules can lead to a fine of up to $1,000. Anyone arriving at one of Nova Scotia's borders without having completed the form will be given a paper copy to complete before being granted entry.

Provincial borders not closed

McNeil confirmed again on Monday that the province's borders have never been closed and that officials would not be turning away anyone.

"What we have said and continue to say that if you're coming in for less than two weeks from outside of the Atlantic bubble, it doesn't make a lot of sense to come into Nova Scotia because you're going to be quarantined, you're going to be self-isolating for those 14 days."

When the Atlantic bubble launched on Friday, Nova Scotia opted for a more relaxed approach to screening visitors.

Although New Brunswick and P.E.I. required some form of self-declaration and were collecting information, people staffing the Nova Scotia border were simply providing information about self-isolation requirements and counting licence plates from outside Atlantic Canada.

On Monday, McNeil noted the screening process P.E.I. and New Brunswick are using had been in place before the Atlantic bubble started. He did not say why Nova Scotia's screening wasn't adjusted to fall more in line with its neighbours in time for last Friday.

