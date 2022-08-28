'Nothing but senseless': Covered bridge destroyed in rash of suspicious fires

A local recreational club in Cumberland County is picking up the pieces of its hard work after a series of suspicious fires in the area.

RCMP are investigating after several structures were destroyed in incidents this month.

A covered bridge on a trail outside Collingwood, N.S., is one of the structures destroyed.

The Cobequid Off Highway Vehicle Club built the bridge eight years ago after months of effort that included fundraising.

"It's just disheartening," said Jason Sherriff, the club's vice-president. "It knocks the wind out of your sails and makes you wonder why you're doing what you do."

What's left of the covered bridge built by the Cobequid Off Highway Vehicle Club after the fire. (Cobequid Off Highway Vehicle Club)

Sherriff said more than $100,000 was invested in the structure and it would cost twice that amount to rebuild it.

The covered bridge was built on a trail that used to be an old stagecoach route, Sherriff said.

"So, we just wanted to spruce it up a little bit and do something different than just the normal flat bridge," he said.

At least two other structures have been destroyed. The latest incident involved hay bales being set ablaze early Saturday.

Police believe the fires may be connected.

"It's very concerning," said Murray Scott, mayor of the Municipality of Cumberland. "We're not used to those types of arsons in our area."

Scott said it's fortunate that no one has been hurt, but he said that could change if the fires continue.

"We need to encourage folks with information to come forward to not only help resolve these crimes but to stop it as well."

RCMP are asking anyone with information about the incidents to contact them.

For Sherriff, it doesn't make sense why anyone would do this in the first place.

"I don't know if the individuals doing it don't understand people could have got hurt. They could have started a huge forest fire with how dry everything is right now. It's just nothing but senseless."

