Beloved cousins remembered after fishing boat capsized

The chief of Paq'tnkek Mi'kmaw First Nation says Ozzy and Niko Clair embraced life and had a great sense of humour.

The cousins died Monday after their oyster fishing boat capsized in waters off Nova Scotia's Antigonish County.

"It's really a tough time for [our] community to deal with a loss like this because they are loved very dearly by many," Chief Paul Prosper said on Friday.

The Paq'tnkek men had large extended families within the community and in Elsipogtog First Nation in New Brunswick.

Ozzy Clair's two sons were his pride and joy, his obituary said. Ozzy Clair was 28.

Niko Clair was 29. His loving personality shined when he was with his son. "He died a hero, trying to save his crew," Niko's obituary said.

"He loved hunting and fishing with his bros and he loved to teach anyone who wanted to learn. He was quite the prankster with a contagious laugh and a smile that made everyone smile."

Community grieves

Grief counsellors brought in from Eskasoni First Nation have been helpful in allowing the grieving process to begin, said Prosper.

A wake began in the community gym on Thursday and is continuing on Friday.

"As is customary within our community we have gatherings of this nature where people come enjoy food, share stories."

Paq'tnkek Chief Paul Prosper said the loss of Ozzy and Niko Clair has hit the whole community. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Mourners shared hugs and laughs at the wake, he said.

"It's a loss for [our] community," said Prosper. "It's just not a loss for family, it's a loss for [our] community."

A funeral for both men will be held on Saturday.

The Nova Scotia Department of Labour said Tuesday a stop-work order has been issued in relation to the incident. A spokesperson for the department said it would be investigating the deaths.

A woman on the boat when it was capsized was rescued.

