Supreme Court rules Annapolis County land deal illegal
Previous council made decision the month after an election and before new council was sworn in
The Supreme Court of Nova Scotia has ruled a land transfer and lease decision made by the previous Annapolis County council on a proposed boarding school are illegal.
Justice Scott Norton heard the case last month and released his ruling on Thursday. In it, he said the former council showed "unreasonable disregard" for the Municipal Government Act and the Municipal Elections Act.
Council voted on the matter in November 2020, even though six of the 11 council members had just lost in municipal elections held the previous month, and the new council was about to be sworn in. It also signed a 99-year lease with the developer.
E.A. Farron, the developer of Gordonstoun, wants the private Scottish school set up on the site of the former Upper Clements Park.
Alan Parish, the warden of Annapolis, said the municipality is back to "square one" and owns the land again.
"We had had two previous legal opinions on this issue, to the same effect, plus the way Justice Norton described the process is consistent with the view of the Department of Municipal Affairs," said Parish.
In January 2021, the municipality asked the courts to "squash the decisions."
The municipality put out a call for a feasibility study of the Gordonstoun School project, but has not yet awarded the work.
It also plans to demolish the existing buildings at the Upper Clements Park because they have been deemed "dangerous and unsightly."
