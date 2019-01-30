Man accused of attacking motorist and Mounties to get mental health assessment

A Nova Scotia man has been ordered to undergo a 30-day mental health assessment after a pair of altercations this month, including one that injured two Mounties.

Grigorios Laberakis, 59, faces several charges in connection with the incidents in Shelburne County, including assault, assaulting a police officer, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

RCMP allege Laberakis headbutted and spit on a passing motorist near his Blanche Road home on Jan. 9.

The next day, police allege two RCMP officers were injured when they went to arrest Laberakis and he became agitated and swung a walking stick at them. He allegedly struck one officer in the head and another in the wrist before he was pepper sprayed and Tasered.

Laberakis will undergo the mental health assessment at the East Coast Forensic Hospital in Dartmouth.

"I think it will be a very helpful step to determine what his current status is and what to do going forward in terms of any treatment he may require," Crown attorney Saara Wilson said Wednesday.

Laberakis moved to Shelburne County in 2015.

In 2001, Laberakis shot and killed two of his neighbours in Toronto and was later diagnosed with schizophrenia and found not criminally responsible for the crime.