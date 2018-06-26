In a recent Nova Scotia Supreme Court advisory, there is a stipulation stating adults will not be able to count on a publication ban when they come forward in cases of cyberbullying and the non-consensual sharing of intimate images.

On June 22, the Supreme Court issued advice for lawyers on how they should handle the relatively new Intimate Images and Cyber-Protection Act.

Adults will be able to request a publication ban on their name, but will have to go through an application process.

In 2017, the Intimate Images and Cyber-Protection Act replaced the Cyber-Safety Act, which was deemed unconstitutional.

Though it was released last year, the new law is not in effect. In the meantime, the Supreme Court has released the advisory to instruct lawyers as to how to implement the law.

The stipulation about adults having their names used as the default position, while minors remain unnamed, is bringing up concerns.

Dalhousie law professor Wayne MacKay says whether adult or child, having the choice not be identified is an important interest. (CBC)

Wayne MacKay, a Dalhousie University law professor, said that he is not sure if this is the most balanced approach to these cases.

MacKay said whether you're an adult or a child, having the choice not to be identified is an important interest, but on the other hand this must be balanced with the interest of the open court.

He said he thinks that adults being named by default would have a large effect on whether they will feel comfortable coming forward.

"There's a lot of evidence that supports that if a person has to be identified and potentially revictimized by doing that, that there will not be very many applications," said MacKay. "So I think it would have a very limiting effect on people wanting to come forward."

Jackie Stevens, executive director of the Avalon Sexual Assault Centre, said being named publicly has the potential to retraumatize people. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

Jackie Stevens, Avalon Sexual Assault Centre executive director, agrees that being named would potentially have major effects on whether people want to come forward.

Stevens said being named publicly has the potential to retraumatize people who have had intimate images shared without their consent.

Further breach of privacy

"There's an impact, one, that it actually happened and, two, that it's out there against their will for anyone to see. And the fact is that they'll be named, so there's this further breach of their privacy."

Stevens said another concern is making sure people who come forward know they will be named and that there are options to request an application to be unnamed.

She suggested legal support advocates or independent lawyers could help people understand accessing the application to be unnamed.

Halifax privacy lawyer David Fraser said the process to request being unnamed is complex, expensive and possibly quite scary. (CBC)

David Fraser, a privacy lawyer, notes that the application itself could potentially be intimidating as it is a multi-stage process.

"This practice directive anticipates that notice would be given to the media. So the media would be alerted to the fact that this is taking place and also would be given an opportunity to oppose the publication ban, which is something that I think would probably be daunting for a lot of people who have been traumatized by online activity."

Fraser said in his experience working with victims of the non-consensual distribution of intimate images, a particular fear is the idea that this information would be further disseminated.

He said he has had clients who have decided not to proceed in seeking legal recourse because they were afraid of the possibility that information could be disclosed through the legal process, even if they knew they could make an application for a publication ban.

Complex and costly

He noted an additional barrier is the application could be costly and complex if opposed.

Fraser said the application process would include the applicant having to prove that they would actually be harmed by having their name associated with the information in the case.

He said it's difficult to prove how something will impact a person in the future even with legal help. It would be even harder as an individual.

"It's complex, it's expensive and it's possibly quite scary. And we're also dealing people who are in a situation that's probably the worst time of their life as a result of online activities."

Fraser said that the next step in this legislation will be a set of regulations determining how this advisory will be implemented.

He said he has no idea when the regulations will be coming out. He said he thought they would be out by now.

