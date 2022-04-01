Courier driver injured in collision with CN train near Halifax

A courier driver was injured in a collision with a cargo train in Windsor Junction, N.S., Friday morning.

Officials on scene confirmed to CBC News the driver was taken to hospital in Lower Sackville with minor injuries after the collision at Lawrence Robinson Lane just after 10:30 a.m.

The train had been pulling hundreds of containers and was held up for about 45 minutes but has now cleared the scene, they said.

The driver was taken to hospital in Lower Sackville with minor injuries, officials said. (Paul Palmeter / CBC)

"Halifax District RCMP responded to a motor vehicle collision. Police learned … a cube truck and a cargo train had collided at the Windsor Junction near Robinson Lane," a spokesperson for the RCMP said.

