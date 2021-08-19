Councillor says people feared walking through tent encampments

According to a number of Halifax councillors, the removal of tents and sheds from municipal parks on Wednesday was necessary for public safety.

"Emergency calls have come in to deal with fire, sexual assault and even human trafficking," said Coun. Lisa Blackburn. "And all of that is now before the courts."

Coun. Shawn Cleary said that there were also complaints from businesses near the Peace and Friendship Park in south-end Halifax because their employees were afraid to walk in the area.

Halifax Regional Municipality councillors were concerned about confrontations that took place between police and protesters at the park in front of the former Spring Garden Road library.

"I share many people's feelings of sadness and shock," wrote Coun. Trish Purdy in an email. "There are no winners."

Some were taken by surprise.

"I did not expect that," said Coun. Pamela Lovelace. "It happened peacefully at the other locations."

Seize the Future Inns

Tents were removed from the Horseshoe Island Park, the Peace and Friendship Park and the Halifax Common, as well as the sheds on Spring Garden Road. Notice was given on Monday and councillors were told there would be mental health and social workers on hand.

According to Blackburn, 10 people did accept alternative options for accommodations.

Emergency housing is a provincial responsibility and Coun. David Hendsbee has a suggestion for the province.

"Seize the Future Inns hotel in Dartmouth and convert that into an immediate shelter. It's been sitting vacant for three or four years now," said Hendsbee. "It has the capacity for over 200 people, so why wouldn't we? We couldn't build anything that fast."

Cleary said the province does plan to have 20 new housing units in the next few weeks and up to a 100 more available in the next couple of months, but until permanent housing is available, unlimited hotel stays are being offered.

The Progressive Conservative party, which won a majority government earlier this week, promised in its campaign platform to task Nova Scotia Lands with cataloging public land that would be appropriate for the construction of new housing. The land would be sold or leased to developers, with the caveat that a portion has to be affordable housing.

Coun. Tony Mancini said in a statement Thursday that the city didn't come to the decision to remove the tents and shelters lightly.

Protesters and police push against each other during a protest against the eviction of homeless people outside the former Halifax Memorial Library on Wednesday. (Michael Gorman/CBC)

"This has been sad and heartbreaking," Mancini said, adding the lack of homes for vulnerable residents is "the result of years of neglect" from previous provincial governments.

He echoed the safety concerns around the encampments from Mayor Mike Savage and the police chief, and said that six charges have been laid in relation to some of these complaints.

Mancini said he agreed with the move to take down the shelters and tents, but does not like seeing the citizens of HRM pepper sprayed by police during the protest.

But, he said the Nova Scotia Police Act "prevents elected officials from directing police action. That is the law."

"The way the events unfolded is not what we want to see in HRM," Mancini said.

Mancini said he looks forward to seeing a staff report stemming from Coun. Waye Mason's motion to have the province return housing responsibility to the municipality.

CBC reached out to all 16 councillors and half of them responded by late Thursday.

