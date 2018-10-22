A councillor's miscarriages provide glimpse into health-care system

Kendra Coombes bled through her clothes in a crowded waiting area at a Cape Breton hospital this March. She was having a miscarriage.

"To have to go through a miscarriage is hard enough, is painful enough," Coombes, a municipal councillor, told CBC Radio's Mainstreet Cape Breton. "To have to do it in front of other people going through their own trauma is undignified."

Coombes had a second miscarriage in August.

Removing stigma, call for better care

When council read a motion to acknowledge Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day, which is held in October, Coombes left the room.

"My fellow colleagues knew I had these two miscarriages and I just couldn't sit in that meeting at the time with it so fresh," she said.

She is sharing her story now for two reasons. One is to remove stigma, embarrassment and shame some people feel about miscarriages, but she also wants to share her experiences in the province's health-care system.

ER closures

During the March miscarriage at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital, Coombes said nurses were able to put her in "the most tiniest room available" as she waited to have her dilation and curettage procedure.

That day, she had arrived at the hospital at 3 p.m., but didn't get home until after 11 p.m. The wait, she was told, was because there were no operating rooms available.

"Every emergency was being rerouted, New Waterford was closing, Glace Bay was closing, the Northside ER was closing, so the only place available for [operating room] time was the regional," she said.

Coombes and her partner decided a year ago they would try to start a family.

After the March ordeal, and after getting clearance from her doctor, Coombes tried again and was pregnant by August.

"We were happy, but trying to be cautiously happy," she said.

But the next day, she noticed some bleeding.

She said she called New Waterford, Glace Bay and Northside hospitals, but none could take her. She ended up at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital again.

Again, she found herself in a crowded waiting area. She said she was there for hours, for so long she was assessed twice. Her blood was taken, but the results wouldn't be back until the following day.

She said she wasn't able to do a sonogram until the next day. She decided to go home and come back the following day.

Ambulance call

By 8 p.m., Coombes said she was in an "extreme amount of pain" and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Her memories of that night and morning are fuzzy because of the pain.

Later in the morning, she was taken to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital. The hospital was quiet when she arrived, but was packed about 15 minutes later.

"Every room and every curtain was utilized and there were patients outside my curtain on the stretchers by the nurses' desks," she said.

She was treated and released and home hours later.

More money, more resources needed

"I don't think I can accept the rationale of saving money over human life, I can't," she said, referring to the overcrowding and hospital closures.

Coombes said every patient going to the emergency room has a story, but she's also concerned about all the doctors and nurses.

"They're going through these things with you. But they can't spend the time that they need to spend with you because they've got 100 or so more patients out there that need them. And that has got to take a toll," she said.