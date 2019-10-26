Costco recalls infant formula due to possible Cronobacter contamination

Costco is recalling some of its Kirkland Signature brand infant formula due to possible Cronobacter contamination.

The affected products include:

Kirkland Signature Non-GMO Infant Formula for Babies Sensitive to Lactose in the 1.36-kilogram size, UPC code 96619 26926 6, Code EXP 2020 NO 05 T05DVBV.

Kirkland Signature Non-GMO Infant Formula for Babies Sensitive to Lactose in the two-pack 1.36-kilogram size, UPC code 96619 23600 8, Code EXP 2020 NO 05 T05DVBV.

The products were distributed across the country.

People should not consume the infant formula. It should be thrown out or returned to the store where it was purchased.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said food contaminated with Cronobacter may not look or smell spoiled. The bacteria isn't usually linked to illness, but it can on rare occasions cause serious or fatal infections including bloodstream, central nervous system or intestinal infection and blood poisoning, especially in newborns.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled Kirkland Signature products.

The CFIA said the product recall is an update to a previous recall affecting a President's Choice infant formula.

The new concern about the Kirkland Signature products was discovered through the CFIA's food safety investigation.

