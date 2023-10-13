Opposition leaders criticize drop in home heating assistance from $1,000 to $600

Opposition party leaders say the Nova Scotia government's decision to reduce the amount of money available this year for a program to help people heat their homes could not come at a worse time.

On Monday the province announced that this year's instalment of the heating assistance rebate program would provide $600 toward heating bills for families that make $75,000 or less and single-income households earning up to $55,000.

While that's more than the $200 the program has traditionally provided, it's less than the $1,000 the rebate was worth last year. Eligibility last year was for households with an income of up to $85,000.

"Nova Scotia has the highest inflation in the country, we've got the highest increase in rents, we've got power rates that are going up by 14 per cent," Liberal Leader Zach Churchill told reporters at Province House in Halifax on Tuesday.

"This is not the time to reduce this level of support to Nova Scotians and to prevent many Nova Scotians from even getting this in the first place."

NDP Leader Claudia Chender says people continue to struggle with the cost of living and she finds it puzzling that the government is reducing the rebate. (Robert Short/CBC)

During the 2022-23 heating season, 155,800 people got the rebate for a total of nearly $156 million.

Churchill said the Liberals will introduce legislation this week to make the rebates permanent so people can budget accordingly. The legislation would increase eligibility for the program and return the rebate to $1,000, he said.

NDP Leader Claudia Chender said the government's decision to cut the value of the program and reduce eligibility is "deeply puzzling."

"I'm not sure where this government thinks people are going to get the money to heat their homes and I'm not sure what the rationale is other than things aren't as bad as they were, which just isn't true."

Chender told reporters that the decision is a reflection of the government's priorities. And at a time when inflation remains high and many people are struggling with the cost of living, the priority for the Tories "is not with the people who are struggling to find a place to live or struggling to heat their homes, who are struggling to put food on the table," she said.

Service Nova Scotia Minister Colton LeBlanc says this year's rebate is three times more than it traditionally is. He said last year was a one-time increase. (Robert Short/CBC)

But the minister responsible for the program, Colton LeBlanc, does not view Monday's announcement as a cut.

"We indicated that last year was a one-time increase and when we reviewed the program we decided to land on three times what was the previous rebate for a number of years," he told reporters.

LeBlanc said the government received more than 23,000 applications for the program since it was announced on Monday.

"We recognize that Nova Scotians are facing tough economic times."

The minister said there are a variety of programs the government uses to support people, including the seniors care grant, seniors property tax rebate and funding to help people make their homes more energy efficient.

