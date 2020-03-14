March 14 and 15: Here's how Nova Scotia is being impacted by COVID-19 today

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, but there are preparations underway around the province.

Here's what's happening:

The Chester Playhouse has cancelled four events: The Once on March 20, Th'owxiya: The Hungry Feast Dish on March 26, Michael Kaeshammer on March 28 and The Stanfields on April 4.



There are currently no impacts to municipal services in the Municipality of East Hants. However, the East Hants Aquatic Centre will not open as planned on March 16, and all March Break free skating at East Hants Sportsplex have been cancelled.



The Town of Amherst will temporarily close or restrict public access to a number of facilities. This includes the Amherst Fire Hall, the Francis Smith Community Room at the Amherst Police Department, the public works garage, certain rooms inside the Community Credit Union Building, The Amherst Stadium is also closed to the public.



Medavie Blue Cross has temporarily closed its MSI reception office in Dartmouth to in-person visits as of March 16.



Nova Scotia Museum sites and the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia in Halifax will close until further notice. This includes Maritime Museum of the Atlantic and Museum of Natural History in Halifax, Museum of Industry in Stellarton, Ross Farm Museum in New Ross, Fundy Geological Museum in Parrsboro, Firefighters Museum in Yarmouth and Black Loyalist Heritage Centre in Birchtown, Shelburne Co.



Halifax Public Libraries cancelling all events effective Monday, March 16,



The province is also asking that public gatherings be limited to no more than 150 people in Nova Scotia. This is a request for now, but the province said Friday that could become a requirement, if needed.



The Halifax Seaport Farmers' Market building will be closed Saturday and remain closed until further notice.



Farmers' Markets of Nova Scotia is calling on all markets in N.S. to stay open, but to limit total occupancy to no more than 150 people at a time.

The Nova Scotia Supreme Court has suspended all upcoming jury trials in the province for a 60-day period. The directive is effective immediately and applies to all jury trials that have not yet started in court. The court will revaluate the situation at the end of the 60 days.

Neptune Theatre has discontinued all performances of Calendar Girls, Ghost Light and Alex Zerbe's Zaniac Comedy Show. Ticket holders can contact the Box Office to choose their next steps.

Symphony Nova Scotia has cancelled 10 concerts in their 2019/20 season.

The Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 will close to visitors and all other groups effective Saturday until further notice.

Cape Breton Regional Municipality has postponed all non-essential meetings, and closed all recreation facilities for a minimum of 30 days.