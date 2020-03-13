Number of COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia rises to 7

There are now seven cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Six cases are presumed positive and one case has been confirmed positive by the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg.

As of Tuesday, Nova Scotia has done 934 other tests that came back negative.

In a release, the province said the two new presumptive cases are "travel-related and connected to earlier cases."

The people who have COVID-19 are in self-isolation and are recovering at home.

On Sunday, the province announced the first three presumptive cases of the virus, which happened to three people who returned from different international trips to California, Europe and Australia. One of those cases has since been confirmed.

On Monday, two more presumptive cases were announced, a man and woman in their 50s who attended a number of gatherings with people who had travelled internationally.

All of the province's COVID-19 cases have been listed as mild, with the patients recovering at home in self-isolation.

The province is able to test about 200 people a day in the microbiology lab at the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax.

Premier Stephen McNeil and chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang say it is mandatory for anyone who returns to Nova Scotia after international travel to self-isolate for 14 days, to avoid spreading the virus.

The Government of Canada has listed guidance on its website for how to properly self-isolate or care for someone who is self-isolating.

