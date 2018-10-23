Cornwallis name creates tempest for N.S. sea cadet corps

Like some other organizations and places that have dropped the Cornwallis name, a cadet corps in Nova Scotia is considering a similar move.

But there's some resistance because Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps 26 Cornwallis isn't named after Edward Cornwallis — the founder of Halifax who persecuted the area's Mi'kmaq​ population.

The cadet corps at Cornwallis Park, in the Annapolis Valley, is named for Admiral Sir William Cornwallis, a British navy officer.

Lawrence Trim, commanding officer of the Atlantic Cadet support unit, contacted the group about changing its name.

But some parents weren't happy about it.

One father, Patrick Smale, said he and others were shocked by the idea.

"This important [and] critical distinction did not seem to have any impact," he wrote in a response, referring to the two men with the same last name.

Lawrence Trim is the commanding officer of the regional cadet support unit for Atlantic Canada.

Smale says he and other parents would support changing the name to include "Admiral" or "William" to more clearly distinguish the Cornwallis that relates to the cadet corps. But he's opposed to removing the name Cornwallis altogether.

"You are showing the cadets that our leaders believe it is OK to ignore/hide the truth, and it is OK to discriminate against someone just because of their name," he wrote.

"I am utterly disgusted that the Government of Canada and the Canadian Forces would advocate the ignoring/hiding of the truth (William versus Edward Cornwallis) and allow the slander of a highly decorated/respected Naval Officer (Admiral Cornwallis)."

Trim says he met with members of the cadet corps and their parents to start a discussion of a name change.

"We were only consulting," he said.

Full name could be a solution

"We've made no decisions at all," he said. "We're just going to keep the dialogue open."

Trim says the cadet corps consulted with First Nations groups about the name.

However, Trim said those consultations were based on the misunderstanding the cadet corps was named after Edward Cornwallis, not William.

He said he expects further consultations.

Trim said he would be open to changing the name to reflect who the corps is actually named after. "If we can move forward with a new name, I think we will endeavour to do that," he said.