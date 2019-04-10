Skip to Main Content
2004 homicide added to Nova Scotia unsolved crimes rewards program
Corey William Murphy died after he was shot on March 2, 2004.

Corey William Murphy, 29, died after he was shot in Halifax on March 2, 2004

The homicide of Corey William Murphy, 29, was added to the unsolved crimes rewards program. (Department of Justice )

The shooting death of a Halifax man 15 years ago has been added to Nova Scotia's major unsolved crimes rewards program.

Halifax Regional Police found Corey William Murphy, 29, near the intersection of Hilden Drive and Herring Cove Road in Halifax on March 2, 2004. He was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds and later died.

The major unsolved crimes program offers a reward of up to $150,000 to anyone with information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

"The family and community continue to grieve this tragic and violent death," Justice Minister Mark Furey said in a release on Wednesday. "I hope the addition to the rewards program will encourage anyone who may have information to come forward."

Those who come forward with information must provide their name and contact information and may be called to testify in court.

