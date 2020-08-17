Mother of Halifax man who died in police cell struggles to find lawyer to make case
Corey Rogers died of asphyxiation in police custody in June 2016
The mother of a man who died in a Halifax police jail cell says her ability to press complaints against police officers will be jeopardized unless she find a lawyer to take on her case for free.
Seventy-year-old Jeannette Rogers made an emotional request Wednesday to the Nova Scotia Police Review Board for added time to confirm if one of several possibilities for legal representation would come through.
She told the three-person civilian panel she's "not in the same league" as the defendants' experienced defence lawyers, who are paid from public funds through provisions of the police union's collective agreement.
The board ruled late in the morning it would give Rogers until Monday to find a lawyer willing to participate, which could lead to adjourning and rescheduling the hearing.
Rogers has been searching for a lawyer to help in her complaint over the discipline taken against three officers who arrested her intoxicated son, Corey Rogers, on June 15, 2016.
During the trial, the jury heard Rogers spat on the arresting officers, so they placed a spit hood — a fabric mask that covers the lower half of a person's face — on him.
The spit hood was not removed, and Rogers died of asphyxiation, choking on his own vomit in the jail cell.
Constables Ryan Morris, Donna Lee Paris and Justin Murphy brought him to the cells from outside a Halifax hospital where his wife had given birth to their child the day before.
with files from Brooklyn Currie