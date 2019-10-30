Officer who arrested man who died in Halifax jail cell testifies

The trial of two special constables charged after 41-year-old Corey Rogers died in a Halifax police cell three years ago continued Wednesday with more testimony surrounding the arrest of the intoxicated man outside a local hospital.

Daniel Fraser and Cheryl Gardner have been charged with criminal negligence causing death and are on trial before a judge and jury in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax.

Const. Ryan Morris, one of the arresting officers who took Rogers into custody in June 2016, began his testimony Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, a Halifax Regional Police sergeant responsible for internal procedure reviews testified booking officers failed to follow protocol on the night Rogers died. But Sgt. Steve Gillett also admitted some protocol wasn't clearly defined or enforced.

Special constables in Nova Scotia are not police officers. They are civilians appointed to specialized duties, including the booking of prisoners.

The Crown accuses Fraser and Gardner of failing to properly check on Rogers after he was taken to police cells following his arrest for public intoxication on the front lawn of the IWK hospital.

He'd gone there to see his newborn daughter, but the court has heard that security guards wouldn't let him in because he was drunk and began making threats.

One of the police officers who arrived on scene, Const. Donna Lee Paris, placed a spit hood over Rogers's face. It covered his mouth and nose, but he could still see and speak.

Paramedics were called to the cells when Rogers was found unresponsive almost three hours later. He had vomited into the spit guard and asphyxiated.

CBC's Blair Rhodes is live blogging from court.

