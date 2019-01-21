Thieves steal Halifax power station's copper wire during Sunday storm

Nova Scotia Power says someone could have been killed because of a dangerous theft during Sunday night's storm in the Halifax area.

At some point in the night, someone broke into the Spryfield substation and ripped out copper wire that was in use.

Nova Scotia Power crews were working Monday to repair the damage to the Spryfield substation. (Robert Short/CBC)

"It's highly dangerous," said David Rodenhiser, a spokesperson for the utility. "The people who stole this copper, they risked their own lives."

More than 5,000 homes and businesses were without power Monday afternoon so electrical crews could complete the repairs to the substation.

More than 5,000 Nova Scotia Power customers lost electricity as crews worked to repair the substation damaged by thieves who stole copper wiring. (Nova Scotia Power)

Rodenhiser said the repair work also came with significant risk for the employees.

"When they steal copper, the protective safety devices that are in the substations don't always work properly. So structures in those substations and even areas of ground can be electrified that normally wouldn't have an electrical charge running through them."

Nova Scotia Power staff make repairs to a section of fence that was cut at the Spryfield substation. (Robert Short/CBC)

Nova Scotia Power has issued a number of warnings in the past because of copper thefts.

"Anytime it happens, it puts people's lives at risk," Rodenhiser said. "It's definitely something we don't want to see happen."

He says police are now investigating the latest incident.