N.S. jury convicts Robert Rogers of second-degree murder in 2020 death of Colton Cook

A 59-year-old Yarmouth County man has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Colton Cook.

A Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury also found Robert Charles Rogers guilty of interference with human remains.

Cook, 26, was reported missing on Sept. 27, 2020. His partial remains were found two days later at a rural intersection in South Ohio, Yarmouth County.

Some remains had also been discovered on Sept. 27 near Cook's burned-out pickup truck.

The murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence.

Rogers will return to court in Yarmouth on Feb. 2 when the judge will determine how much time he must serve before he can begin applying for parole. Members of Cook's family are expected to provide victim impact statements at that time.

Two other people were charged in the case.

Wayne Crawford pleaded guilty to second-degree murder earlier this month and will be sentenced in May. Keith Siscoe will be sentenced next month on a charge of being an accessory to murder after the fact.

