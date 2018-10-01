Convicted N.S. sex offender released from prison again

A Nova Scotia man is being released from prison after spending two months back behind bars for a parole violation.

Michael Lynn Wentzell was arrested in October after the Parole Board of Canada received reports he had violated his release condition not to consume alcohol.

Wentzell initially denied the allegation, but later confirmed he drank vodka on a couple of occasions because of stress.

He had been out on full parole since January of last year after serving a four-year sentence for sexual assault and sexual exploitation involving a young person he knows. The offences cover a period from 2002 to 2010.

While out on parole, another complainant came forward, and Wentzell is now accused of historic sex offences against a different young person. He has pleaded not guilty and faces a preliminary inquiry in April.

Graffiti was painted on the Volgers Cove, N.S., garage of Michael Lynn Wentzell. It has since been covered up. (Submitted)

In deciding to release Wentzell again, the parole board said his two months back in prison appear to have "resonated" with him and he's not likely to reoffend.

The board said Wentzell has been under a lot of stress because people in his hometown of Voglers Cove, N.S., have made it clear he is unwelcome: his home has been tagged with graffiti calling him a child molester and someone shot a pellet through his window.

