Convicted sex offender rearrested on Nova Scotia's South Shore

The Correctional Service of Canada has arrested a convicted sex offender who was free on parole and living in Voglers Cove on Nova Scotia's South Shore.

The arrest of Michael Lynn Wentzell, 69, comes after he was charged with two historical sex offences against a young girl. Wentzell pleaded not guilty to those charges in September.

Following his not guilty pleas, Wentzell was released on conditions, ahead of a preliminary inquiry that's scheduled for next April. He wants a trial before a justice of the Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

Wentzell has previous convictions for sexual assault and sexual exploitation after a girl went to police in 2016. She was abused by Wentzell over a five-year period that began in 2002.

He was sentenced to four years for those offences, but was released on parole in 2020.

