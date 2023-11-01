Convicted killer William Sandeson denied bail ahead of appeal hearing

William Sandeson, convicted for the second degree murder of Taylor Samson in Halifax in 2015, was denied bail this week ahead of an appeal hearing set for next June.

Earlier this year, Sandeson, 31, was convicted and sentenced to life in prison with parole eligibility set at 15 years, but is appealing both decisions.

Last week, he applied for bail pending his appeal, arguing that he wasn't a flight risk, and would stay at his parents property outside Truro, N.S., until his hearing.

It was the fifth time Sandeson, or a lawyer working on his behalf, argued for his release. The previous four attempts also ended in failure.

He proposed to wear a GPS ankle monitor, and have his family monitor his whereabouts. They also agreed to commit over $500,000 to ensure he met the conditions of his bail.

But in a decision issued Tuesday, Justice David Farrar dismissed his request, stating that Sandeson had failed to persuade him that he should be released.

"The grounds of appeal appear to be weak," he wrote in the decision. "This is one of those circumstances where the public interest in enforceability is very high and outweighs the reviewability interest."

Sandeson's next hearing is currently set for June 13, 2024.

