Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia

Convicted killer William Sandeson denied bail ahead of appeal hearing

William Sandeson, who is appealing his second degree murder conviction in the death of Taylor Samson, was denied bail ahead of a hearing in June next year.

All 5 of Sandeson's attempts to gain bail have been rejected

CBC News ·
A man wearing a blue collared shirt and glasses is escorted by two police officers.
William Sandeson appeared alone before a justice of the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal in Halifax last week to argue for his release. (Blair Rhodes/CBC)

William Sandeson, convicted for the second degree murder of Taylor Samson in Halifax in 2015, was denied bail this week ahead of an appeal hearing set for next June.

Earlier this year, Sandeson, 31, was convicted and sentenced to life in prison with parole eligibility set at 15 years, but is appealing both decisions

Last week, he applied for bail pending his appeal, arguing that he wasn't a flight risk, and would stay at his parents property outside Truro, N.S., until his hearing.

It was the fifth time Sandeson, or a lawyer working on his behalf, argued for his release. The previous four attempts also ended in failure.

He proposed to wear a GPS ankle monitor, and have his family monitor his whereabouts. They also agreed to commit over $500,000 to ensure he met the conditions of his bail.

But in a decision issued Tuesday, Justice David Farrar dismissed his request, stating that Sandeson had failed to persuade him that he should be released.

"The grounds of appeal appear to be weak," he wrote in the decision. "This is one of those circumstances where the public interest in enforceability is very high and outweighs the reviewability interest." 

Sandeson's next hearing is currently set for June 13, 2024. 

MORE TOP STORIES

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now