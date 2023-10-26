Convicted killer William Sandeson makes bid for bail

William Sandeson is making another bid to get out of prison while he appeals his conviction for second-degree murder.

Sandeson, 31, was convicted earlier this year for the murder of Taylor Samson in Halifax in August 2015.

That was Sandeson's second conviction. He was convicted of first-degree murder for Samson's death following a jury trial in 2017. But that conviction was overturned on appeal , leading to this year's trial.

On Thursday, Sandeson appeared alone before a justice of the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal in Halifax to argue for release.

It was the fifth time Sandeson, or a lawyer working on his behalf, argued for his release. The previous four attempts ended in failure.

His release plan on each occasion was similar: he proposed living on his family's farm outside Truro, N.S., until an appeal, which has been tentatively scheduled for next June.

His family is prepared to commit over $500,000 to ensure Sandeson abides by the terms of his release. He's proposing wearing an electronic bracelet and being subject to constant monitoring by his parents and three younger brothers.

But during Sandeson's hearing on Thursday, the Crown pointed out that Sandeson had deceived his family and hid evidence from the murder on the family farm. He also hid the marijuana he stole from Samson in the basement of a Halifax apartment building where his brother Adam lived.

Under Crown questioning, Adam was the only family member who said he knew of William's involvement in the drug trade. The others didn't find out until he was arrested and police showed up to search the farm.

Sandeson told Justice David Farrar of the Court of Appeal that if he were to violate the terms of release and flee, he would bring financial ruin and hardship on his family, which he said he would not do.

Sandeson is awaiting a decision from Nova Scotia Legal Aid on whether he will get legal help for his appeal.

MORE TOP STORIES