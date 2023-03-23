Woman convicted in murder of Jennifer Horne granted temporary passes from prison

One of two people who murdered a young Nova Scotia woman 15 years ago is being granted temporary passes for escorted trips out of prison.

Ashley Elizabeth Haley was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Jennifer Horne.

Haley, 36, and her then-partner, Desmond Maguire, lured Horne out on the pretext of a date with Maguire, before torturing and killing her in the couple's Dartmouth apartment in late December 2007.

Her conviction means Haley must serve a minimum of 25 years before she can begin applying for parole. She told the Parole Board of Canada that she has decided not to pursue a judicial review of her case; the so-called "faint hope" clause, which could reduce her parole ineligibility period to 15 years.

The parole board reviewed Haley's case in a hearing last month. It agreed to let her out on escorted trips to help prepare her for her eventual return to society.

Board cites improved behaviour in prison

She will be escorted and observed at all times. The trips are to allow her to spend time with family members, including her daughter.

The board said her behaviour in prison has improved considerably since 2013, when she assaulted another inmate. The victim had been charged with assaulting Haley's daughter.

Horne's family has filed victim impact statements throughout Haley's time in prison, including during this latest process. The statements describe the immense sense of loss the family feels.

In her last word to the board, Haley apologized to the Horne family and to her own family for the pain and suffering she has caused them.

The board has granted Haley six passes for escorted absences over the next two years.

