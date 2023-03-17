Convicted N.S. killer must serve at least 19 years before applying for parole

A 59-year old Yarmouth County man must serve at least 19 years in prison before he can begin applying for parole.

Robert Charles Rogers was convicted in January of second-degree murder in the death of Colton Cook, 26. Cook was killed in September 2020.

The conviction carries an automatic life sentence, but a judge had to set parole ineligibility. That was done this week.

Cook was reported missing on Sept. 27, 2020. His partial remains were found two days later at a rural intersection in South Ohio, Yarmouth County.

Other remains were discovered on Sept. 27 near Cook's burned-out pickup truck.

Two other people were charged in the case.

Wayne Crawford pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and Keith Siscoe was convicted of being an accessory to murder after the fact.

