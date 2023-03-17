Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia·New

Convicted N.S. killer must serve at least 19 years before applying for parole

Robert Charles Rogers of Yarmouth County man must serve at least 19 years in prison before he can apply for parole.

Robert Charles Rogers, 59, was found guilty of second-degree murder in January

CBC News ·
A selfie shows a white man wearing with a beard wearing a beanie an a Wilson sweatshirt.
Colton Cook, shown in a file photo, was killed in September 2020. Robert Charles Rogers, convicted of second-degree murder in Cook's death, must serve at least 19 years in prison before he can apply for parole. (RCMP/Facebook)

A 59-year old Yarmouth County man must serve at least 19 years in prison before he can begin applying for parole.

Robert Charles Rogers was convicted in January of second-degree murder in the death of Colton Cook, 26. Cook was killed in September 2020. 

The conviction carries an automatic life sentence, but a judge had to set parole ineligibility. That was done this week.

Cook was reported missing on Sept. 27, 2020. His partial remains were found two days later at a rural intersection in South Ohio, Yarmouth County.

Other remains were discovered on Sept. 27 near Cook's burned-out pickup truck.

Two other people were charged in the case.

Wayne Crawford pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and Keith Siscoe was convicted of being an accessory to murder after the fact.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now