Convicted N.S. killer must serve at least 19 years before applying for parole
Robert Charles Rogers, 59, was found guilty of second-degree murder in January
A 59-year old Yarmouth County man must serve at least 19 years in prison before he can begin applying for parole.
Robert Charles Rogers was convicted in January of second-degree murder in the death of Colton Cook, 26. Cook was killed in September 2020.
The conviction carries an automatic life sentence, but a judge had to set parole ineligibility. That was done this week.
Cook was reported missing on Sept. 27, 2020. His partial remains were found two days later at a rural intersection in South Ohio, Yarmouth County.
Other remains were discovered on Sept. 27 near Cook's burned-out pickup truck.
Two other people were charged in the case.
Wayne Crawford pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and Keith Siscoe was convicted of being an accessory to murder after the fact.