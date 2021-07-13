Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotians 18 and up eligible for walk-in vaccinations in Halifax

People 18 and up are now able to receive a first or second dose at the walk-in vaccination clinic at the Halifax Convention Centre.

Halifax Convention Centre open Tuesday to Friday from noon to 7 p.m.

The Halifax Convention Centre is open for vaccination walk-ins Tuesday to Friday. (Robert Short/CBC)

A walk-in vaccination clinic will be available today until Friday at the Halifax Convention Centre.

People aged 18 and up can get a first or second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the clinic, which will be open Tuesday to Friday, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

It is recommended people wait a minimum of 28 days between doses.

