Nova Scotians 18 and up eligible for walk-in vaccinations in Halifax

A walk-in vaccination clinic will be available today until Friday at the Halifax Convention Centre.

People aged 18 and up can get a first or second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the clinic, which will be open Tuesday to Friday, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

It is recommended people wait a minimum of 28 days between doses.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick has had no new cases for a week now, and has five active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases Monday, as it was a holiday. The province has 16 active cases, including 14 on a ship.

Prince Edward Island has no new cases and one active case.

