Nova Scotians 18 and up eligible for walk-in vaccinations in Halifax
People 18 and up are now able to receive a first or second dose at the walk-in vaccination clinic at the Halifax Convention Centre.
Halifax Convention Centre open Tuesday to Friday from noon to 7 p.m.
A walk-in vaccination clinic will be available today until Friday at the Halifax Convention Centre.
People aged 18 and up can get a first or second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the clinic, which will be open Tuesday to Friday, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
It is recommended people wait a minimum of 28 days between doses.
Atlantic Canada case numbers
- New Brunswick has had no new cases for a week now, and has five active cases.
- Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases Monday, as it was a holiday. The province has 16 active cases, including 14 on a ship.
- Prince Edward Island has no new cases and one active case.
