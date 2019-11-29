Councillor ignites controversy over south-end Halifax development

There is some fresh controversy over a proposed multi-residential development along Young Avenue in south-end Halifax.

Coun. Steve Adams, the representative for Spryfield-Sambro Loop-Prospect Road but not south-end Halifax, has put forward a motion to consider a development proposal that does not meet the current planning rules.

"Let's have a look and make an informed decision," said Steve Adams. "It gives the residents an opportunity to see something that could be more favourable."

In 2016, George and Steve Tsimiklis demolished two large homes along Young Avenue. New planning rules were adopted the following year to preserve the character of the neighbourhood.

But Adams's motion, which will be considered on Tuesday, asks council to consider amendments allowing for "contextually sensitive residential development" that doesn't meet current development guidelines.

'One option is to rebuild the facades'

"One option is to rebuild the facades of the buildings that were taken down," said Adams.

Local residents have started an online petition against the move.

It questions why Adams is putting this forward. It calls on the rest of council to vote against it.

Waye Mason, the councillor who represents south-end Halifax, is upset with the motion. In a blog post, Mason wrote that he found it frustrating and listed eight reasons why it is a "bad move."

Mason said that he has seen a recent sketch of multi-unit buildings proposed for the site and he doesn't think they suit the neighbourhood.

"Very large, kind of looks like a house at the front, but has underground parking," said Mason. "It has much higher lot coverage than a house would ever be allowed."

In his blog, Mason writes he hopes he will have the support of his colleagues to stop this initiative.

