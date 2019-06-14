Controversial harvest plan for Annapolis County forest put on hold

The provincial government has temporarily halted a controversial plan to harvest trees from an old forest in Annapolis County following pushback from the community.

WestFor Management Inc., a sawmill consortium, previously had the right to harvest from a parcel of Crown land about 10 kilometres south of Bridgetown. Work was slated to resume this spring.

In a release, Lands and Forestry Minister Iain Rankin said he recently received information indicating there are species at risk in the proposed harvest area.

"As the Minister of Lands and Forestry it is my duty to ensure responsible management of forestry practices while protecting the province's biodiversity," the release said.

"I will continue to ensure decisions are made based on science and evidence with a focus on ecological conservation and protecting the province's wildlife."

Advocates have been pushing back against WestFor's plan since operations in the forest began last fall.

The parcel of land measures 21.46 hectares and is located between Corbett and Dalhousie lakes. It's a mixed-age, multi-species old forest, with some trees estimated to be up to 200 years old.

It's also home to a number of mammals and birds, including fishers, owls, woodpeckers, flying squirrels, black-throated warblers and moose.

