Controversial chiropractor ordered to shut down practice

A controversial chiropractor who is under investigation by the governing body for her profession has been ordered to shut down her practice.

Dr. Dena Churchill informed her patients of the move in an email and voicemail.

In her message, Churchill said she was informed Tuesday evening that her licence had been suspended by the Nova Scotia College of Chiropractors.

She also told her patients that she has been under investigation by the college because of complaints about her personal views on vaccines, cancer and sexual abuse.

Videos posted on Churchill's personal and professional Facebook pages include debunked associations between autism and vaccines, claims vaccines cause cancer and suggestions that bras are a greater cancer risk than smoking.

Churchill said in her email and voice message that all scheduled appointments are cancelled until further notice. She's referring patients to another chiropractor for the foreseeable future.

Investigation continues

John Sutherland, the college's executive director, said he could not comment on Churchill's email.

Sutherland said the investigation into Churchill's online posts about issues outside her scope of practice continues.

Efforts to reach Churchill for comment were unsuccessful.

"Thank you for your understanding through this journey." was how she concluded her message to patients.

