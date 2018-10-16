Contractor defends design for axed bridge project near Judique

A company that specializes in wooden bridge reconstruction is defending its design for a project in rural Cape Breton.

Timber Restoration Services Canada, based in Moncton, N.B., was hired by the Nova Scotia Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal to design a solution to the deteriorating Captain's Brook bridge, near Judique.

Jim Richard, the company's national manager, said there was nothing wrong with the design.

"The design was signed off by many engineers both inside and outside of government, so the design was not the problem," he said. "It was the execution of the design that failed."

Work on the old wooden bridge was halted shortly after it began in April. It now operates as a one-lane bridge with traffic lights at each end.

Richard said the company that won the tender to do the work did not have the skills for the job. Zutphen Contractors of Mabou had the bridge partially demolished when that company and the province mutually agreed to terminate their contract.

Martha Campbell, owner of Zutphen Contractors, declined to be interviewed citing a non-disclosure agreement.

Problems with tendering process?

Richard blamed the failed project on the Nova Scotia government's tendering process.

"They should have proof that the contractors that are bidding on their contracts should have experience and prove that they have experience by showing previous projects that they have done," he said.

He said the government puts too much emphasis on low bids.

"It motivates contractors to low-ball the price, get the award and turn around and spend the next six months trying to jack the price up."

Province followed 'normal procurement process'

Marla MacInnis, a media relations advisor for the province, said no one from the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal was available for an interview.

She wrote in an email that the province "followed the normal procurement process when awarding this contract."

"Highway construction projects require that the low bidder has bonds, is in good standing and can meet safety requirements," she wrote.

The government has abandoned the timber design and government staff intend to install a temporary steel bridge before winter.

MacInnis said costs associated with work on the bridge approaches and equipment rentals are anticipated to be no more than $350,000.

That cost does not include the steel panel bridge. The province has the material required to build that structure in stock.

