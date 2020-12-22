$91K worth of drugs, contraband seized at Springhill Institution

Staff at a medium-security prison in Springhill, N.S., seized $91,000 worth of drugs and other contraband on the property last week.

A package containing the unauthorized items was found Dec. 18 on the perimeter of Springhill Institution, a news release said Tuesday.

The package contained:

A cell phone.

A cell phone charging cable.

Two SIM cards.

15 bales of tobacco.

Two packages of rolling papers.

39.18 grams of "shatter" — a marijuana/cannabis concentrate.

42.81 grams of hashish.

58.52 grams of marijuana.

14.4 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

14.54 grams of cocaine.

The institution is investigating and police have been notified.

Correctional Service Canada has been increasing measures to prevent contraband from entering institutions.

The service has set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions for anyone who has information about drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of inmates, visitors and staff.

Calls made to the toll-free number — 1-866-780-3784 — are anonymous.

