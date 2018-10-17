Contentious Upper Tantallon asphalt plant approved despite opposition

Halifax Regional Council approved an asphalt plant for the head of St. Margarets Bay Tuesday night after six hours of emotional presentations and tense debate.

"This has been a very tough file," said Coun. Tony Mancini.

Scotian Materials applied to locate the operation within a quarry between Upper Tantallon and Ingramport along Highway 103. Westwood Hills subdivision is just over two kilometres away.

More than two dozen people spoke and almost all of them were against the proposal. They're worried about the impact of the plant on the environment, on their property values and their health.

"My children deserve the same opportunity to live next door to Mother Nature," said Amy Johnson. "I beg you to help us protect our home."

Local residents also talked about the increased truck traffic and the precedent that an approval will be set.

John Hamblin lives in Upper Tantallon.

"What you're doing is opening the floodgates for any kind of industry," he said.

A number of councillors agreed with the residents, but a majority supported the recommendation from planning staff to allow the plant.

"I don't believe it's going to harm the community," said Coun. Bill Karsten.

The asphalt plant will be limited to a maximum of 90 days of operation per year and will need environmental permits from the province.

