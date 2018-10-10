Auditor general's closer look at contaminated sites uncovers even more problems

The Office of the Auditor General in Nova Scotia has once again found serious problems with the way the provincial government detects and tracks contaminated sites in Nova Scotia.

"Throughout this audit we found that departments deal with contaminated sites the Province is responsible for differently, and there is no provincial strategy or approach," noted the report presented by acting Auditor General Terry Spicer.

"This results in inefficiencies and potential risks that human health and environmental concerns are not addressed."

Auditors were forced to use the term "potentially contaminated" throughout the report because the province has yet to test many of these sites to confirm they are contaminated.

"Without more formal direction, there is a risk that potentially contaminated sites are never tested, and remediation may never happen," noted the report. "It is up to government to better define which sites require testing and the timelines in which it should occur."

The office decided to have a closer look at how the province was dealing with contaminated sites as a result of an audit it conducted last fall that found the Department of Lands and Forestry hadn't sufficiently investigated potential contamination at many of the province's old mines.

Spicer has made four recommendations aimed at improving the situation, including:

Cabinet assign responsibility to an oversight body to implement a consistent, coordinated approach for assessing and managing contaminated sites that the province is responsible for.

The province should should complete an inventory of known and potentially contaminated sites.

The government prioritize all known and potentially contaminated sites the province is responsible for.

The Department of Environment should ensure that management provides appropriate oversight of the inspectors.

The province has agreed with all four recommendations and promised to have a closer look at the problems.

